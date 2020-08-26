LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce sales of $522.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.80 million and the highest is $553.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 3,988.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 555,729 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 212,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $203.46 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.68. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.52.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

