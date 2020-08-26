LifeSci Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 2nd (OTCMKTS:LSACU)

LifeSci Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LSACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 2nd. LifeSci Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:LSACU opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. LifeSci Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000.

About LifeSci Acquisition

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

