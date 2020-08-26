Lightning Bitcoin Price Down 6.9% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00012392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $664,757.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00509548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

