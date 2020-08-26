Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 445,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,015,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 230.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

