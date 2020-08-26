Lisk Price Hits $1.78 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Lisk has a total market cap of $222.81 million and $9.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00015487 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and OKEx. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00028739 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,446,572 coins and its circulating supply is 125,414,516 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, ChaoEX, Bitbns, Exrates, COSS, OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Coinroom, Upbit, Binance, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BitBay and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.