Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 5.8%

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 1,724,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 739,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. ValuEngine cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.