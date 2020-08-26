Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 7.1%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 4,610,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,672,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Livent by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Livent by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,240,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Livent by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Livent by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 895,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

