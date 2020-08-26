LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.97

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.97 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 16964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,098 shares of company stock worth $3,450,853. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 27.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 697,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $38,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

