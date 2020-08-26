Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0314

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $630,142.46 and $846,762.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00463280 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010919 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002867 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012727 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,082,791 coins and its circulating supply is 20,082,779 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

