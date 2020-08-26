LocalCoinSwap Trading Down 0.3% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $414,721.64 and approximately $8,457.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00082758 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00277688 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040035 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001820 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006659 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,437,201 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

