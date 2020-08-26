Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $111,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,165,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

LMT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.44. The company had a trading volume of 908,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.60 and a 200 day moving average of $377.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

