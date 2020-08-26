LockTrip Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00003861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $44,353.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

