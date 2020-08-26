Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Loews worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. TD Securities raised their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

