Loki Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $119,176.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.00 million and $119,176.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,479.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.97 or 0.03379747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.02411021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00509580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00776161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00056680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00664262 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,685,750 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

