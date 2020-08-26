Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0434

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $42.04 million and approximately $26.19 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.16 or 0.05609411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049078 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,859,025 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.