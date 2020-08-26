Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEGA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.82 and a beta of 1.29. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $93,059.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,229.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,911 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,011,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

