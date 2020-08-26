Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $167.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

