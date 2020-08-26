Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.39. 5,286,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,809. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

