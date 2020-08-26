LUNA Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Upbit, Bittrex and GDAC. In the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUNA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.01663136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00194808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00150688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, KuCoin, Bitrue, GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.