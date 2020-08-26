LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $49.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. LYFT has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.57.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $615,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in LYFT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,621,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $119,545,000 after acquiring an additional 482,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,710 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

