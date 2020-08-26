Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 62,333 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,333 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Yandex worth $62,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yandex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after buying an additional 664,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after buying an additional 3,265,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,668,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,024,000 after buying an additional 1,418,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

