Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.24% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $65,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 407,738 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 631,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 195,394 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 444,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $98,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,948. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

