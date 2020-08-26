Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $51.47 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,898 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Synopsys worth $51,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Synopsys by 88.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $77,863,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,633,341.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,675 shares of company stock worth $64,540,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.