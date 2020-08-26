Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $61.15 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 12,833.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.00% of PNM Resources worth $61,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of PNM opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

