Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.59% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $65,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $233,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $71,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $558,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

