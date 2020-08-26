Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at -2.03–2.03 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($2.03) EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.