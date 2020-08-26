Magnum (MGM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $210.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01662479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00194425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00151598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

