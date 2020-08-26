Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Laurentian raised their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

MDI stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.43. The company had a trading volume of 279,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $495.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.34. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a fifty-two week low of C$2.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.78.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$88.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Major Drilling Group Int’l will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

