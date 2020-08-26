Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

MANH opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

