Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.73

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $18.40. Marten Transport shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 378,704 shares traded.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.