Master Contract Token (MCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,230.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $515,179.25 and approximately $6,230.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.78 or 0.03378686 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

