Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

Shares of MA traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.66. 2,862,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,520. The firm has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $348.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,792 shares of company stock valued at $308,981,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

