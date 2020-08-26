Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

MA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. 3,493,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $352.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,048,909 shares of company stock valued at $318,887,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 6,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

