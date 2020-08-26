Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.35. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.