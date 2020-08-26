McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. 3,752,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,249,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

MUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $487.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 135.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,261,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 412,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,056,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 332,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,283,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

