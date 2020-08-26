MCO Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. MCO has a market capitalization of $88.60 million and $24.33 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can now be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00048921 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, DDEX and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.05608100 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031500 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049031 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit, EXX, Coinrail, DDEX, Cashierest, Livecoin, OKEx, BigONE, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Bittrex, ABCC, Liqui, Bit-Z, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

