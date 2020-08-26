Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce $33.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.58 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $34.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $119.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.07 million to $123.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $148.36 million, with estimates ranging from $139.80 million to $156.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

MFIN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

