Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 91.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,781. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

