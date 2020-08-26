Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. 461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Separately, UBS Group raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

