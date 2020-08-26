Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

