Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

MDT opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

