Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.04.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

