Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $149,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.08. 6,125,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

