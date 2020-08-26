Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading Down 1%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MALJF) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meggitt from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33.

About Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MALJF)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

