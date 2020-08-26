Meme (MEME) Trading 372.4% Higher Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 103.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Meme has traded 372.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $1.01 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $158.42 or 0.01400904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00756707 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00028810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

