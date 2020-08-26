Merculet Price Tops $0.0008 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinMex, Kucoin and OKEx. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $141,657.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.01668884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00195534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,241,046,084 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinMex, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

