Mercury Hits Market Cap of $695,259.92 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $695,259.92 and $1,180.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.01669470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00194800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154372 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

