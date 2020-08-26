Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $237.93 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.68.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLAB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,836. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

