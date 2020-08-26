Metadium Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bytex. Metadium has a market cap of $10.63 million and $602,564.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.01670676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00195592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000867 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00155034 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

