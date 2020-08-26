Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Metlife were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,846 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Metlife by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,850 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,545. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.